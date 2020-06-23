Man poisons wife to death

DASKA: A man killed his wife by administering poison to her here on Monday. Alia Bibi was married to Sunny of Lahore and they used to quarrel over domestic issues. She came to Daska at the house of her brother Waseem and her husband visited her and administered her poisonous pills. She was shifted to the Civil Hospital when her condition deteriorated. Police have registered a case.

HOUSE LOOTED: Six bandits barged into the house of ex-chairman TMA Daska and took away cash and gold jewellery on Monday. Six robbers entered Khawaja Atif’s house situated on College Road and took hostage his family in broad daylight. They took away Rs 200,000, 45 tola gold jewellery and two rifles.

BOY INJURED: A man injured a boy over a petty issue in the area of Bombanwala on Monday. Wakeel Khan was coming to Daska when accused Habib Khan intercepted him and opened fire at him, leaving him injured. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.

The power outages continued in various localities of the city, causing problems for the residents. The power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas. The power outages also halted business activities in the city.