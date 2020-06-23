1,803 shops sealed for violating anti-corona SOPs

FAISALABAD: As many as 1,803 shops and 48 industrial units were sealed and 5,618 vehicles were impounded for violating the smart lockdown and anti-corona SOPs in the district during the last 18 days while Rs 8.17 million fine was imposed on shopkeepers.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting at Commissioner’s Office to review the matter relating to anti-corona measures. Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Pak Army officers and health representatives attended it. The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for non-implementation of smart lockdown. He said that all resources would be provided to those doctors, who were treating the corona patients.

HEALTH VACCINATORS WARNED: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the Health Department vaccinators and other officials concerned, who do not submit performance reports on achieving the targets during the immunisation campaign, should give up this habit, otherwise action will be taken against them.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of the Extended Programme for Immunisation Campaign. The deputy commissioner clarified that the campaign of immunisation of children up to 15 months of age in the district against various infectious diseases should be carried out responsibly and steps should be taken to create awareness among the parents. He reviewed the overall performance of the Health Department in completing the immunisation course for children and said that although the Health Department had heavy responsibilities due to the coronavirus situation, but it was also a huge responsibility to protect the children from other diseases, including polio, in which even the slightest omission could be tolerated, therefore, irresponsibility should be avoided. He pointed out the need to improve the quality of immunisation services in some areas at the suggestion of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and said that in order to build a healthy society, the parents needed to be educated. Immunisation course was essential to protect against the deadly diseases and effective measures were being taken at the government level in this regard, he added.

He said that the scope of awareness programmes should be further expanded to make the parents aware about the usefulness and importance of immunisation to their children so that all the parents had a sense of vaccination against various diseases up to 15 months of age. He said that completion of immunisation course for children was also a national duty, therefore, all available resources should be utilised to achieve the 100 pc target in the outreach programme.

He said that immunizations could prevent deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, pneumonia, whooping cough, jaundice, meningitis, diarrhea, tetanus and measles.

DISPOSAL STATION: The Wasa Faisalabad has completed the Dawoodnagar disposal station project at a cost of Rs 80 million.

The project would help in providing better sewerage facilities to 300,000 population of eight colonies of the area. The disposal station project was formally inaugurated by MNA Ch Faizullah Kamoka and MPA Ch Latif Nazar. Managing Director Wasa Ch Jabbar Anwar, former MD Wasa Faqir Muhammad Ch Abdullah Dhumer, Shabbir Dogar, Pervaiz Iqbal Kamoka, Mian Kashif Nadeem, Nadeem Sadiq Dogar and other notables of the area were present on the occasion. MNA Faizullah Kamoka appreciated the efforts of the Wasa on successful completion of the project by removing all the obstacles. He said that it was a difficult project because its land was grabbed by a private missionary school which had been got vacated with the cooperation of the district administration and police.

He said that the Wasa would be fully supported by the parliamentarians as it was a public service agency engaged in providing drinking water and drainage facilities to the citizens. MPA Ch Latif Nazar greeted the Wasa officers on completing the tedious project of the area and said that the public issues relating to the drainage of wastewater would be redressed through this important project.

Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar informed that localities of Abdullah Garden, Zia Colony, Chak 204, Eden Villas, Eden Garden, Saeed Colony No-2, Garden Block, Khayaban Colony, Dhudiwala and other western parts of the city would be benefited from the mega sewerage project. He vowed that strenuous efforts were being mobilised to expand and improve the Wasa services. He appealed to the consumers to pay their Wasa bills regularly so that they could get Wasa services without interruption.

CRICKET MATCH RAIDED: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari along with the police raided the cricket tournament final match on Sani Road and arrested nine accused. The AC and police raided the spot where 200 to 250 people had gathered and they were not wearing masks. During the raid, most of the people escaped.

However, the police chased and managed to arrest nine accused Asif, Faisal, Zeeshan, Usman, Abdul Ghaffar, Khadim Hussain, Ehsan, Rehan and Asad. A case has been registered against the accused under the Punjab Infections Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance.