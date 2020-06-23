Call to reopen schools under SOPs

LAHORE:All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has claimed to have shared SOPs for schools reopening with Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a press release, APPSF president Kashif Mirza said that the SOPs prepared by the federation could help schools to continue working amid Covid-19 outbreak and save students from further academic loss. He demanded the authorities order reopening of schools like other sectors claiming the SOPs designed by the APPSF would be quite helpful in this regard.