Academy School shifts towards online learning

KARACHI: The Academy School is a proud network of award-winning school for youth. In this unprecedented time of social distancing, The Academy has moved learning online. Teachers and students remain connected and learning while we all adjust to this new reality.

Revolutionizing education with technology is the need of time and thus, The Academy welcomed back its students maintaining that the school’s aim was to continue the mission of providing a holistic education to the future assets, keeping up with its commitment to imparting quality education with excellence and integrity. The purpose is to equip the students so they thrive academically and socially in these trying times and in doing so hone their skills in a way which will be helpful for them to face the upcoming challenges.

Pakistan is amongst the countries which are highly affected by the ongoing pandemic. The entire nation is collectively trying to combat this unparalleled threat. As one of the most accomplished educational institutions, The Academy reiterated its belief that the benefits and joys to be found in academic learning are not to be missed in these critical times.

In a prodigious move, the school has created a one-stop portal for all the subjects which is easily accessible and manageable. Here, students engage for daily tasks and assignments as making connections with their written work after the morning lesson gives them a real sense of accomplishment.****