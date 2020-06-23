Time to share

This refers to the article, 'No end in sight' (June 22) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has criticised the PTI government for giving preference to the economy and less importance to the coronavirus pandemic. This is based on wrong perceptions and a negative approach. The writer further criticises PM Imran Khan's policy in handling the coronavirus by not ordering a lockdown throughout the country; the writer praises Sindh for observing lockdown. But he does not appreciate the establishment of the Command and Control Centre set up for inter provincial coordination on Covid-19. The Sindh government ordered a lockdown on March 23 when 352 cases had been detected in the province.

As for the statements of the prime minister and the Sindh governor, calling the coronavirus a simple flu is simply point scoring but that could have been avoided at that level. Let us not blame the government for a natural calamity that has pushed the entire world many years back; Pakistan is no exception. Even otherwise, Pakistan will be surviving on debts piled up by the previous government due to corruption and financial mismanagement. Under such circumstances, the government could ill afford the luxury of a complete lockdown which would destroy the economic structure of the country, as well as starve the people. The end is very much in sight and the misery of people will be soon over. Won't it be better if the opposition also shares the grief and exhibits a greater sense of responsibility towards the people when the country is facing economic hardships and fighting a pandemic.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi