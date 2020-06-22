Chaudhry Sarwar, Sadiq Sanjrani discuss Balochistan development

LAHORE:A delegation of Balochistan led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed governmental and political issues, including development and prosperity of Balochistan.

In the meeting held at Governor House, here, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Senators Sarfraz Bugti, Shahzeb Durrani, Ahmad Zeb Durrani, Ahmad Khan, Manzoor Kakar, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Naseebullah, Senator Ashok Kumar and Principal Secretary to Senate Chairman Hammad Khan were present.

On this occasion, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the strength of the federation of Pakistan and there was no doubt that Balochistan was integral to the strength and prosperity of Pakistan. Development is necessary and the federal government is mobilising all resources for this and we will accompany our allies in all four provinces, including Balochistan. He said that the political and religious parties in all provinces should unite against corona virus so that we can save Pakistan from this dangerous epidemic. He said that Punjab also stands with its Baloch brothers in every difficult time. For clean drinking water, Sarwar Foundation is installing filtration plants in Balochistan in collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation and even in the corona crisis, we are standing with our Baloch brothers. We will together make Pakistan developed, prosperous and strong and will keep the promises made with the nation.

Earlier, Chaudhry Sarwar paid tribute to Captain Sabih and Cop Naveed who were martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan. He said the attack on the military convoy by terrorists in North Waziristan must be condemned.