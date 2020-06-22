DR Congo presidential aide gets 20 years for graft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KINSHASA: A top aide to DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was handed 20 years hard labour for corruption on Saturday in a case that has tested the government´s anti-graft credentials.
Vital Kamerhe, 61, who served as the president´s chief of staff, was convicted of diverting more than $50 million of public funds, the court in Kinshasa said. Much of the money was earmarked for building 1,500 social housing units under a programme announced by Tshisekedi after his inauguration in January 2019.
The case marks the first time a figure considered untouchable in Congolese political life — Kamerhe was also a key ally of former president Joseph Kabila — has been tried and convicted for corruption. Kamerhe´s French lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, denounced what he called a “show trial” and an “expedited process broadcast direct on television. Sur and his Congolese counterpart said on June 11 they would call Kamerhe´s situation to the attention of a UN panel probing cases of arbitrary detention.