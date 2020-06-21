NDMA sends flood alerts to districts

MULTAN: The National Disaster Management Authority Saturday sent monsoon rains triggered flood alerts to districts.

Reportedly, 27 areas are feared to be hit by flood in tehsil Shujabad and the district administration has asked all villagers of river belt areas to move to safer areas as soon as possible. The administration has planned six flood relief camps in Shujabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak, officers of Pakistan Army, officials of city district administration, and irrigation department also inspected flood dykes River Chenab areas Akbar flood dyke, railways, Sher Shah, Nagni and Shujabad and Jalalpur flood dykes.

The district administration prepared flood counter strategy keeping in view climatic and weather changes.

Talking to villagers, the district administration officials said there is no immediate threat of flood. The Rescue-1122 has finalised flood rescue plan and the administration has prepared data of the flood-prone areas. The relief camps spots have been finalised and livestock department has stocked required vaccine for livestock, officials said.

The officials said all flood dykes are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Shanul Haq ordered screening of flood fighting equipment in Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. He constituted four inspection committees in Multan division. Khanewal Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue would be responsible for screening of Multan flood fighting equipment. The Khanewal Rescue 1122 district officer, Khanewal civil defence officer and municipal officer would be members of the committee and responsible for Multan flood fighting equipment.