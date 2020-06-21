close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

10 bus terminals sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

MULTAN: The city district administration Saturday sealed offices, bus terminals of ten companies and fined their administrators and impounded vans on charges of ignoring Covid-19 SOPs.

According to officials, the raiding squad led by general administrator general bus stand Kamran Bokhari sealed ten terminals of buses and vans.

Meanwhile, Road Transport Authority Secretary Ahmed Raza impounded 20 buses and vans on violating coronavirus SOPs while checking vehicles at Sher Shah Toll Plaza.

