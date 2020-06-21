Covid-19: Sindh Assembly getting transformed into danger zone

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has warned that he will be left with no option other than to hold the proceedings of the current budget session of the house all virtually through video conferencing if the protesting opposition lawmakers in the PA did not observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of COVID-19.

The warning to his effect came on Saturday as the speaker was chairing the session of the provincial assembly that commenced general discussion on the newly presented Sindh government’s budget for the new financial year 2020-21.

He said on the occasion that he would not let the lives of the lawmakers become endangered. The provincial assembly was getting transformed into a danger zone as several of the legislators and staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, he added.