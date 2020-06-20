Deputy Speaker angry over minister’s absence

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the PA session over the absence of finance minister and secretary finance during the post-budget session.

The PA session on Friday began with a delay of nearly one and a half hour with Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari in chair. At the beginning of the session, Opposition drew the attention of the chair towards the absence of finance minister and secretary finance during the proceedings on which the Deputy Speaker adjourned the session. The proceedings were resumed when Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht reached the House with a delay of nearly 40 minutes.

The Deputy Speaker issued instructions to the finance minister and Officials to ensure presence during the ongoing post budget session.