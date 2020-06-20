Russia cancels Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW: Russia has cancelled its high-profile Asia-focused economic forum in the Far East, organisers said Friday, as the coronavirus epidemic was far from over in the country. Russia previously cancelled a BRICS summit and the Saint-Petersburg Economic Forum, which were planned this summer.

“The Eastern Economic Forum organising committee has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 edition of the forum,” organiser Roscongress foundation said in a statement. Held in Vladivostok on Russia´s Pacific coast, the Eastern Economic Forum gained in prominence following Russia´s fallout with the West in recent years, and focuses on economic relations with Asia. This year the forum was to be held on September 2-5.