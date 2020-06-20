Man seeks arrest of son over forced wedding of daughter

MANSEHRA: An elderly man has appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police (IGP) to arrest his son, who allegedly handed his minor daughter over to his in-laws in return to get married with their daughter last week. “My son has married off his minor sister forcibly with his brother-in-law in return to his marriage with his sister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police should take action against him and recover my daughter,” Talib Khan told a news conference in Judbah on Friday. Flanked by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan representative in Torghar Zahid Khan, he said that he was not at home when his son forcibly got solemnised wedding of his minor daughter Saina, 11, with Mohammad Nabi against her will on June 12. “My daughter is yet to attain puberty and couldn’t be married off but my son handed her over to his in-laws to clear the way for his own marriage,” said Khan. He said that KP IGP, Hazara DIG and district police officer should take action against those involved in it. Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Khan said that cases of such nature wherein minor girls were being married off with men or handed over to rival groups to settle feuds were on the rise.