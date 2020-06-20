Pre-existing vulnerabilities reinforce gender-based violence during pandemics

Islamabad : Pre-existing vulnerabilities that subject women and girls to sexual and gender-based violence are further exacerbated during a pandemic. Vulnerable populations experience the COVID-19 outbreak differently as it is likely to reinforce their marginalized position in society.

Concerns to this effect were expressed at the first of a series of webinars on ‘Gender and Shadow Pandemic’ here Friday. An initiative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women, the webinar was part of a Virtual Advocacy Campaign (VAC) on COVID-19 mitigation measures. With the discussions revolving around ‘Reporting and Underreporting of Sexual and Gender Based Violence: Gender Responsive Policing,’ the webinar was supported by stakeholders of criminal justice institutions and the provincial Police Departments.

Inaugurating the webinar, UNODC Country Representative Jeremy Milsom emphasized on the ominous nature of the ‘shadow pandemic’ that intensifies gender-based violence and said “UNODC is committed to support, strengthen and implement gender-responsive policing reforms to address the magnified nature of Gender-Based Violence in Pakistan.”

UNFPA Country Representative Lina Mousa, remarked “Pre-existing vulnerabilities that subject women and girls to sexual and gender-based violence is further exacerbated during a pandemic. In this regard, UNFPA has been actively supporting the government departments and the NDMA, with a specific focus on vulnerable segments of the society such as women, children, and people living with disabilities.”

Country Representative a.i., UN Women Pakistan, Aisha Mukhtar highlighted, “Vulnerable populations experience the COVID-19 outbreak differently, which is likely to reinforce their marginalized position in society. Their experience of discrimination, violence, and stigma further limits their access to essential support and services and increases their risk of experiencing violence. Our collective efforts will ensure that no-one is left behind in the response to COVID-19.”

The webinar brought together a diverse mix of speakers and stakeholders including legal policy, human rights, gender and empowerment experts. Barrister Benazir Jatoi and gender expert Nazish Brohi highlighted trends in reporting of GBV crimes influenced by societal power structures, traditional mindsets and challenges of pre-trial reporting on violence against women to seek justice from the criminal justice institutions.

Senior leadership from provincial police departments included Additional Inspector General of Police-Sindh Abdul Khalique Shaikh; Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ali Babakhel; Deputy Inspector General of Police-Punjab Tariq Abbas Qureshi; and Deputy Inspector General of Police-Balochistan Dr. Farhan Zahid.

Taking stock of issues surrounding gender-responsive policing, it was mutually agreed that partnerships with civil society, evidence-based initiatives informed by the relevant data, institutional reforms, awareness-raising, and sensitization, targeting the public, particularly women, educating them on their rights as well as capacity building of the police as front-line responders, including induction of women police at all levels will act as a force multiplier to tackle the unprecedented nature of the pandemic.

Criminal Justice Advisor Jouhaida Hanano extended a note of thanks on the conclusion of the webinar, reinforcing the commitment of the organizers towards supporting stakeholders to minimize the GBV risks of the shadow pandemic.