Sat Jun 20, 2020
June 20, 2020

COMSATS gets news rector

Islamabad

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal as Rector of COMSATS University.

The president made the appointment on the basis of a summary initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology, a President House press release said.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of COMSATS University, approved the terms and conditions of Rector’s appointment.

Professor Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal’s appointment was made out of a panel of three persons recommended by Search Committee and Senate of COMSATS University.

