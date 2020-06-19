Cynthia Ritchie asks IHC to stop FIA from registering case

ISLAMABAD: US blogger Cynthia Ritchie on Thursday filed plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from registering a case against her.

In her petition, Ritchie said that the FIA should be stopped from filing a case against her as she had not committed any crime. On Monday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Awan directed the FIA to register a case against Ritchie, who has levelled harassment allegations against the PPP leadership after a public spat with the party.

Petitioner Shakeel Abbasi on Saturday filed a petition stating that Ritchie had made baseless allegations against ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto and a case should be registered against her. In a video broadcast live on Facebook, Ritchie had alleged that one of the party's senior members had raped her while two others had "manhandled" her at a separate occasion.