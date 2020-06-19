Man axed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man was axed to death by his opponents at Chak 8/JB on Thursday. Tahir Bashir, a renowned agriculturist, was allegedly axed to death by his three opponents Asad, Sohail and Pervaiz over canal water dispute. Nishatabad police have registered a case against the accused.
OBITUARY: Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif died after a prolonged illness here on Thursday. He was suffering from kidney problem since long. Scores of people attended his funeral prayers at Ghulam Muhammadabad Graveyard. Later, he was buried.