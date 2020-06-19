close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

Man axed to death

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: A man was axed to death by his opponents at Chak 8/JB on Thursday. Tahir Bashir, a renowned agriculturist, was allegedly axed to death by his three opponents Asad, Sohail and Pervaiz over canal water dispute. Nishatabad police have registered a case against the accused.

OBITUARY: Senior journalist Khalid Abbas Saif died after a prolonged illness here on Thursday. He was suffering from kidney problem since long. Scores of people attended his funeral prayers at Ghulam Muhammadabad Graveyard. Later, he was buried.

Latest News