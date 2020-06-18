18 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attacks

MAZAR-I-SHARIF: Taliban fighters killed at least 18 Afghan security personnel Wednesday in two attacks on checkpoints in the north, officials said, the latest violence ahead of expected peace talks.

In one pre-dawn raid, Taliban killed 12 Afghan security force members when they stormed a checkpoint in Jawezjan province, Maroof Azar, spokesman for the governor, said.

He said that four security personnel were captured by the Taliban and five Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the attack and said six of its soldiers were among the dead.

The Taliban spokesman for the group´s fighting forces, Zabihullah Mujahid, gave a higher toll. Separately, Taliban fighters were blamed for a raid on an army outpost in Kunduz.

Six soldiers were killed in fighting that lasted about five hours, said Aminullah Iddin, a member of the provincial council.

Army spokesman Hadi Jamal confirmed the attack, saying four Taliban fighters were also killed. The Taliban has not commented on that raid.