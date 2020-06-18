Asim Bajwa rejects impression about slowing down work on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday said pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been increased during recent days.

In a tweet, rejecting the false impression about slowing down of the mega project, he said, “Some detractors are giving false impression of CPEC being slowed. Not only pace of work on the projects under CPEC picked up recently, ground work of CPEC phase-II had also started recently.”

Asim Bajwa who also heads CPEC project informed that the mega $7.2 billion railway up-gradation project of mainline (ML-1) was also going to be launched soon besides two hydel power projects with an investment of $3.5 billion.

The adviser said work on number of other projects such as Special Economic Zones and those belonging to agriculture sector would also be materialised soon. In fact, he said, the scope of work on CPEC had enhanced instead of going down.