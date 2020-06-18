Three killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a child were killed and four others sustained injuries, in different incidents here on Wednesday. The first incident happened in Dodial area where a three-year-boy, Sherzada slipped into Indus River. The locals later on fished out his body and handed it over to his family. The mother of Sherzada had come to meet his parents in Dodial from Rawalpindi some two days ago. In another incident, Abdul Mateen, 12, was taking bathe in Kunhar River in Paras area when gushing water swept him away.The local divers have started efforts to fish his body out. A woman was killed and four others sustained injuries when a tri-wheeler overturned in Oghi area of the district. The local rushed the injured to King Abdullah Teaching hospital where doctors pronounced one of the women dead and three other were referred to Ayub medical complex hospital, where condition of one of them was stated to be critical. The driver of tri-wheeler was discharged from hospital after emergency treatment.