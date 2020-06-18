South African cricket restarts with three-team format

JOHANNESBURG: A cricket tournament involving three teams will be South Africa’s first televised live sports event since the country went into lockdown because of COVID-19.

Three teams of eight players will contest a single 36-over match at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on June 27. Each team will face a total of 12 overs, split into two halves of six overs. Each half will be against a different team.

Most of South Africa’s top players will be in action. The teams will be captained by AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. The match will be played without spectators.