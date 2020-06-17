Plea seeking criminal case against Vawda

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Tuesday summoned counsel of both parties for final arguments on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against federal minister Faisal Vawda over the charges of insulting national institutions by showing a boot in a TV talk show.

The application was moved by advocate Mudassar Chaudhry stating that federal minister Faisal Vawda by his gesture has insulted national institution and the parliament. He implored the court to register a criminal case against the federal minister. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till July 13.