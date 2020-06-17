Reproductive health helpline launched

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Association for Mothers and Newborns (AMAN) and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (SOGP), with financial support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Population Council, on Tuesday, launched a Reproductive Health Helpline providing support and counselling to women on their reproductive health issues during Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Azra Ahsan, President, AMAN informed, “The Helpline will host a pool of health experts available through phone calls to provide medical assistance to women callers on family planning, maternal health, essential newborn care and reproductive health issues. Doctors will also provide medical advice on how pregnant women can keep themselves safe against the Covid-19; gender-based violence; proper nutrition; contraception and hygiene practices.” Informing about the utility of the Helpline, Dr Azra said AMAN, with support of SOGP conducted an extensive training of specialised doctors and equipped them with the necessary knowledge to assist the callers on various reproductive health issues. The doctors will be available daily to assist the callers. Callers can call the Helpline from anywhere in Pakistan and receive easy and quick access to basic medical care from their homes. Helpline can be dialed at 021- 35205383 and will be available Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm. Dr Ali Mir, Senior Programmes Director, Population Council said, “The Helpline is an important development to ensure that accurate and timely information reach women across Pakistan to avoid delay or disruption in maternal and reproductive health services due to the virus outbreak.”