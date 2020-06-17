Banker held for staging robbery drama

The police on Tuesday arrested a bank manager after he allegedly staged a drama about robbery Rs1.9 million on Inqilab Road in the limits of Chamkani Police Station. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Waqar Ahmad told reporters that manager of a private bank approached the police that he was carrying Rs1.9 million when armed intercepted and snatched the amount on Inqilab Road. The official said the Chamkani Police Station started an investigation into the case after lodging the FIR.

“The statement of the complainant Gul Mohammad was found contradictory after which the officers interrogated him as well.

During the questioning, he disclosed that he had staged a drama as he needed the money for payment of a plot, “the newly-posted SP Rural said. Waqar Ahmad informed that an accomplice of the accused had also been arrested while Rs 1 million has been recovered.