NDMA chief calls on governor

PESHAWAR: National Disaster Management Authority Chairman (NDMA) Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman. According to an official handout, the two discussed overall Covid-19 situation in the province. The provision of safety kits, the supply of health equipment to hospitals and other necessary items for treatment the coronavirus patients came up under discussion as well. The governor appreciated services rendered by NDMA during calamities and especially during the present situation. He emphasized upon the public to adopt precautionary measures and standard operating procedures set by the government in curbing the spread of coronavirus.