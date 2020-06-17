close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 17, 2020

NDMA chief calls on governor

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 17, 2020

PESHAWAR: National Disaster Management Authority Chairman (NDMA) Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman. According to an official handout, the two discussed overall Covid-19 situation in the province. The provision of safety kits, the supply of health equipment to hospitals and other necessary items for treatment the coronavirus patients came up under discussion as well. The governor appreciated services rendered by NDMA during calamities and especially during the present situation. He emphasized upon the public to adopt precautionary measures and standard operating procedures set by the government in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Peshawar