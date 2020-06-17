Transport fares reduced

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has reduced the local transport fares.

The fares for non-AC buses have been decreased up to Rs6 per stop, whereas non-AC buses would charge one rupee less than the previously approved fares structure per stop. As per revised fares structure, the non-AC intra-city diesel buses would charge Rs10 for one to four kilometres, while fares for 4km to 8km has been brought down to Rs16 from Rs19. Similarly, Rs19 would be charged for 8km to 14km and fares of 14km (stage) to 22km are fixed as Rs23. The ICT admin set Rs27 fare for 22Km to 30km, whereas Rs32 would be charged for 30km and above.

The fares of intra-city mini-buses/wagons have been brought to Rs14, Rs15, Rs19, Rs23, Rs27 and Rs34 for 1-4km, 4-8km, 8-14km, 14-22km, 22-30km, and 30km and above, respectively.