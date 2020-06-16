Rs119 bn for Punjab Police

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs119 billion under the head of non-development budget for Punjab Police Department for fiscal year 2020-21.

The police department had demanded Rs158 billion from the government for budget 2020-21 and the government advised Rs131 billion. However, the government slashed Rs12 billion from its advised budget and allocated Rs119 billion.

Last year, the government had allocated Rs115 billion for the police but it would have to release additional Rs14 billion to meet the expenses. The government cut Rs10 billion as the police department had spent Rs129 billion last year. The department would spend Rs100.54 billion in terms of salaries and other allowances, employees’ related expenses, operating expenses, retirement benefits, grants, subsidies and write-offs of loans/advances, transfers, repairs and maintenance and expenditure on acquiring of physical assets.