close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 16, 2020

Six police officials transferred

National

BR
Bureau report
June 16, 2020

PESHAWAR: Six police officials were transferred in the capital city on Monday. A notification said Rahim Hussain was posted deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hayatabad , Riaz Ahmad DSP Rural, Rahmatullah DSP Cantt, Luqman Khan DSP Chamkani, Aqiq Hussain DSP Warsak while Hukam Khan was posted DSP Security. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur handed over new smart phone technology to the City Patrol Force so they can get the location and other details of any suspect or missing person on the spot. The force responds immediately in case of any mishap in the urban areas of Peshawar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan