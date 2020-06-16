Six police officials transferred

PESHAWAR: Six police officials were transferred in the capital city on Monday. A notification said Rahim Hussain was posted deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hayatabad , Riaz Ahmad DSP Rural, Rahmatullah DSP Cantt, Luqman Khan DSP Chamkani, Aqiq Hussain DSP Warsak while Hukam Khan was posted DSP Security. Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur handed over new smart phone technology to the City Patrol Force so they can get the location and other details of any suspect or missing person on the spot. The force responds immediately in case of any mishap in the urban areas of Peshawar.