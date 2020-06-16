Court jails man for urinating near memorial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A British court on Monday jailed for two weeks a football fan who urinated next to a terror attack memorial during clashes between far-right protesters and the London police. Andrew Banks, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency for urinating by the side of a plaque dedicated to Keith Palmer, a police officer killed in the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack outside parliament. The incident, first captured on social media, came during clashes involving self-styled “patriots” backed by far-right groups who had gathered Saturday to counter anti-racism protesters in central London and “protect” public statues.