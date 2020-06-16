close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 16, 2020

Court jails man for urinating near memorial

World

AFP
June 16, 2020

LONDON: A British court on Monday jailed for two weeks a football fan who urinated next to a terror attack memorial during clashes between far-right protesters and the London police. Andrew Banks, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency for urinating by the side of a plaque dedicated to Keith Palmer, a police officer killed in the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack outside parliament. The incident, first captured on social media, came during clashes involving self-styled “patriots” backed by far-right groups who had gathered Saturday to counter anti-racism protesters in central London and “protect” public statues.

Latest News

More From World