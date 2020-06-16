Two killed in road crashes

Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents on Sunday. Rescuers transported Khazima, son of Alauddin, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to Super Market police SHO Liaquat Hayat, a man was killed in a road accident on the Liaquatabad Flyover. The man was going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit his vehicle, leaving him critically injured. He was a resident of the Sharifabad area

Separately, a man was killed near Kathore Bridge. The body was taken to a private hospital where he was identified as 27-year-old Amjad Ali, son of Rab Nawaz.