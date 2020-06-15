Basharat re-elected Punjab kabaddi chief

LAHORE: Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat on Sunday was re-elected unopposed as President of the Punjab Kabaddi Association for a four-year term during the PKA meeting at the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) here.Tahir Waheed Jutt has been elected as General Secretary of the association while Hassan Raza Khawaja chosen Finance Secretary through a majority vote.

The Punjab Kabaddi Association (KBA), during its meeting also restored divisional system for fthe Kabaddi in the province besides forming an Advisory Committee to review affairs of the port at district and divisional level.

Talking to the media men after his re-election as President for another term, the newly elected President Raja Basharat thanked all the district and divisional members of the Punjab Kabbadi Association who had reposed their confidence, reiterating the zeal to work with the same zeal as he had done in his previous stint as President of Punjab Kabaddi. “Pakistan Kabaddi team are the reigning world champions and the need to groom such talent which could help defend the world title next year”, he responded.