Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I have done FSc with Physics, Chemistry and Biology. I am willing to study BS-Information Technology now. Can you please advise me if I can take admission without test of additional math and which universities are offering this programme in Lahore? (Fauzia Rana, Toba Tek Singh)

Ans: I think most private universities in Lahore offer IT at bachelor’s level with different titles of BBA-IT and BS-IT. It all depends on your objectives and goals in preparing towards a specific career. Information Technology has a very wide scope and career prospects and I don’t think it requires too intensive Mathematics. If you are interested in getting into a public sector university, I suggest you contact them directly for better advice. It all depends on a number of factors especially, the location of your house and the proximity that you require etc.

Q2: I did a three-year diploma in Electrical with a grade of 83%. Now I want to do Civil Engineering, Computer Science or Physics but suggest me what is best for my career? (Afroze Khan, Multan)

Ans: Having done a three-year diploma i.e. DAE in Electrical, I will not suggest you to enter into a completely new area of Civil Engineering. However, Computer Science is one area that can be connected to your current qualifications going forward. As you already have some knowledge related to electrical and electronic systems, circuits and platform, would be more comfortable doing a degree in Computing Science or Computer Engineering and I guess you will be more successful. Both areas have huge career prospects and you should be able to find relevant opportunities once you top up your DAE with such a degree.

Q3: I did BS Biotechnology from the University of Central Punjab last year with 3.72 CGPA. I need to know that what is the scope of BS Biotechnology? (Shanze Warraich, Lahore)

Ans: I am delighted to see your current GPA, which is excellent and indicates that you are a hardworking and intelligent person and I'm confident that you will do well in future studies and goal plans. Biotechnology is a very emerging and upcoming subject area that offers several specialisations which are constantly changing due to rapid advancement in this field. Therefore, there may be several post-graduate and specialisations you can choose from. You need to have a full counselling session so that I can guide you in right direction and give you a workable road map of studies.

Q4: Sir, my daughter completed her BSc in Chemistry, Botany & Zoology with 75% marks from GC University Faisalabad last year. Now she wants to do MSc in Chemistry. What is the scope of MSc Chemistry and also which one is best MSc Chemistry versus MSc Biochemistry? (Nabeela Naeem, Saudi Arabia)

Ans: Thank you for your email. I would advise your daughter to choose Biochemistry instead of Chemistry. Biochemistry is a unique combination of the study of Biological aspects that relate to the chemical changes and the effect of different drugs that further leads into understanding of the human body. Biochemistry has several specialisations and fields going forward and the possibilities of getting funding for research in the areas of Microbiology, Pathology and Virology that will open more career prospects for your daughter.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).