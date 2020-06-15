close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Asim Yasin
June 15, 2020

NAB to call back Salman Shahbaz through Interpol

Top Story

Asim Yasin
June 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday decided to bring back Opposition Leader and PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s younger son Salman Shahbaz from the United Kingdom through the Interpol.

In a statement, the NAB spokesperson said they would also contact the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom and the Interpol to bring Salman Shahbaz back. Salman has been declared a proclaimed offender in the money laundering case against the Sharif family and the Accountability Court Lahore has issued his non-bailable arrest warrant. The Bureau has also decided to request the NCA to provide all possible assistance in deportation of Salman as per law.

