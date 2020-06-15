13 people killed in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as 13 people were killed in different incidents across Sindh.

In the first instance, accused Rahamatullah Chandio in village Mugheri Chandio in Khairpur Nathan Shah shot dead their step brother Ghulam Abbas Chandio over a disputed piece of land.

In yet another property dispute, accused Syed Mumtaz Shah shot dead his younger brother Javeed Shah in Bhit Shah. Police claims to have arrested the accused. A husband identified as Ghulab Machi allegedly gunned down his wife Mst: Aisha in the Golimar, Larkana. Maachi, according to police confessed to the murder citing domestic issue.

The body of a boy Faiz Muhammed Shaikh missing for the last five days was recovered from the Mill of Suresh Lal. The Ghoupur Police is conducting investigations. In yet another murder an accused shot dead a youth Ali Dur Mallah. Accused Muhammed Jhatyal along with others battered to death a youth Sadam Hussain Jhatyal citing Karo Kari issue. Abdullah Rind was shot dead by his brothers in law in the limits of Mehar. A 10-year old boy drowned while swimming in the Rohri Canal at Salalh Patt, Dildar Mirbahar. Similarly, during swimming Izhar Gadahi drowned in Tatari Canal near Sehar. In yet another drowning incident in Rohri Canal, Muhammed Sharif was carried away by fast currents and he could not reach to safety and drowned.

Khair Muhammed Khaskheli was killed during a clash between two groups of Khaskheli clan. A person identified as Saeed Rind was killed in Qambher by unidentified assailants. According to Police, Rind belonged to Rahamatpur Muhalla of Larkana. Billawal Unar committed suicide over a domestic issue in Saeedabad.