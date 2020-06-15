close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

5.6 magnitude quake hits Tharparkar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

SUKKUR: Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude in most parts of Thar including Mithi, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Chellar and other parts creating panic and fear. The villagers came out of their houses and fortunately no losses were reported from affected areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was at Gujrrat in India.

