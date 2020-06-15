5.6 magnitude quake hits Tharparkar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude in most parts of Thar including Mithi, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Chellar and other parts creating panic and fear. The villagers came out of their houses and fortunately no losses were reported from affected areas. The epicenter of the earthquake was at Gujrrat in India.