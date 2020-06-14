Rs20b more funds released for Punjab police

LAHORE: The Punjab finance department has issued Rs20 billion funds second list for the Punjab Police.

According to sources, all officers of the province have been released funds on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir.

Sources said Rs3 billion had been given to CCPO Lahore, Rs1.2 billion to Multan region, Rs1.9 billion to Gujranwala region, Rs1.7 billion to Rawalpindi, Rs1.6 billion to Faisalabad and one billion rupees had been given to Sahiwal region. Also, one billion rupees had been given to the investigation branch of the Punjab Police, Rs900 million to Sheikhupura region, Rs820 million to Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan given Rs660 million each. The funds had been issued for payment of salaries and operational expenditures of the police, added the sources.