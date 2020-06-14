Fire erupts at cardboard factory

LAHORE : A fire broke out in a cardboard factory at Suggian on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit.

ARF performance: The Anti Riot Force (ARF) issued a weekly report and said it’s Jawans perfumed their duties on 24 different places. Security of more than 20 religious, political, and other conferences were ensured by ARF. On the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 100 jawans of ARF performed their duties while 200 police officials performed their duties on the proceeding of Punjab Assembly. At least 640 protesters of teachers were dispersed peacefully by ARF. On the hearings of bigwigs at courts, 540 Jawans were appointed who controlled law and order. On centers of Ahsaas Program, 40 lady constables are appointed on a daily basis.