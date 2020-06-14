Workers call for raise in wages

Lahore : The working class of the country has urged the prime minister to intervene and raise their wages and pension of the retired employees keeping in view the price hike.

The labour leaders asked the prime minister that it was equally essential that wage earners and their families were able to bear high expenditure of food, residence, clothing, transport, education of their children and social responsibilities as well as maintain productivity at work.

They said parliamentarians also got 100 per cent pay raise last year.

These demands were raised in a resolution passed in an emergency meeting of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd.) on Saturday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore. Those who participated in the meeting were trade union representatives and workers employed in electricity distribution companies, railway, transport, PTCL, banks, textile, irrigation, press, PWD and other government, semi government and private industrial and commercial organisations.

The labour leaders said that the workers were providing services to the nation at the risk of their lives in pandemic of coronavirus and they had restrained themselves from marching on the streets so far in the wider national interest.