Six assigned roles in Peshawar police

PESHAWAR: The provincial capital has got a new team comprising six officers to head various divisions. Nausher Khan was posted as SSP Investigation, Hassan Jehangir was posted SP Cantt, Waqar Azim as SP City while Waqar Ahmad was posted SP Rural. In addition, Awais was posted SP Headquarters while Khan Khel was posted SP Investigation. Earlier, SSP Investigation Kokab Farooq was posted DPO, Bajaur while SP Rural Najmul Hassnain was posted DPO Nowshera and SP City M Shoaib as DPO Charsadda.