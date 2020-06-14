AIOU uploads confirmed admissions on its website

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the confirmed admissions in Matric and Intermediate programs (Spring-2020) on its official website, it was stated.

Most of the admission process has been completed. By June 19, the entire cases of the confirmed admissions in respect of these two programs would be placed at the website for the students’ information. “We have also informed the students by SMS”, said Director Admissions Mian Muhammad Riaz.

The process of uploading the confirmed admissions of post-graduate programs has also been started, and hopefully it will completed by first week of next month.

The students were being facilitated to get ensured their admissions in Spring 2020, in accordance with the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, he added.

The data of incomplete admission has also been placed on the website. The nature of objection can be checked from the link http://adms.aiou.edu.pk/objections/ssearch.php.

Those students who could not find information in admission confirmation or objectionable forms sections have been advised to immediately send duplicate admission form to Directorate of Admissions, The duplicate admission form can be downloaded from the university website.

The process of mailing books and other allied material to the enrolled students has already been started, the Director Admissions said.