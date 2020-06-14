close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
35 PSVs challaned, 45 impounded

Islamabad

A
APP
June 14, 2020

Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has challaned 35 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 45 over violation and non-implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of corona virus pandemic on Saturday.

During the visit in different areas of the city secretary RTA along with Police conducted raids at different routes of the city and inspect the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs56,500 on 35 Violators while 45 vehicles were also impounded.

Secretary RTA has requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that to outbreak of corona and it would only be possible with the cooperation and support of the general public.

