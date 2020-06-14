close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
Rs247,000 fine slapped on profiteers

Islamabad

A
APP
June 14, 2020

Rawalpindi : The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers and hoarders took action against 138 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs247, 000 on violators.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the teams under the supervision of relevant assistant commissioners and food magistrates conducted 690 raids in different areas of the district and imposed a fine worth Rs247,000 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

The price control magistrates have so far imposed a fine of Rs31,57,500 on profiteers from June 1st up till now, the spokesman added. In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq has said that, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

