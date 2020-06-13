6,397 new corona cases reported as tally soars to 128,361 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 128,361 with 40,247 patients having cured of the disease and 2,463 virus related deaths.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) so far 47,382 cases have been detected in Punjab 49,256 in Sindh, 15,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,673 in Balochistan, 6,699 in Islamabad, 534 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,030 in Gilgit-Baltistan With record 107 more COVID-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,463 so far. A total of 6,397 new cases were detected when 28,247 new tests were conducted during this period.