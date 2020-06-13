Siraj calls Shahbaz, Abbasi, Zardari, others

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday made phone calls to the leading political leaders in the country suffering from covid-19 or other ailments and inquired after their health conditions. According to a JI spokesman, Senator Sirajul Haq rang up Opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ahsen Iqbal, Railways Minister Sh Rasheed Ahmad and Khwaja Saad Rafiq, inquiring after their health and praying for their early recovery from the Covid-19.

Sirajul Haq stressed the need for adopting all preventive measures and said that the nation must make a recourse to Almighty Allah seeking His blessings and offering repentance for their sins to ward off the divine retributions in form of diseases and pandemics.

Besides, Sirajul Haq also rang up PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire after the health of his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed gratitude to Senator Sirajul Haq for his gesture and told him that health of Asif Zardari was improving. He said doctors had advised Zardari to remain confined to his home due to the threat of coronavirus. On the occasion, both the leaders rejected the federal budget. They agreed that the federal budget was anti-people, prepared on the IMF conditionality and had no relief for the common man.