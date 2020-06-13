Alleged terrorist killed in Tank

TANK: An alleged terrorist was killed in a targetted police operation here on Friday, officials said.

They said that Sameed Mahsud, a militant belonging to the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna group, was killed in an operation launched by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near Barakhel bridge some eight kilometres from Tank.

The officials added that the police were informed that Sameed Mahsud, a resident of South Waziristan, was present in the area along with his men.

According to the police officials, the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Dera Islam Khan Range, Yaseen Farooqi directed the DPO Tank Muhammad Arif to initiate immediate action against the accused.

The CTD personnel, they said, launched the operation early in the day, killing Sameed Mahsud on the spot.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, two hand-grenades and ammunition from the possession of the slain terrorist.

Sameed Mahsud was wanted to police in various cases, including attacks on government installations and security forces in the near past, the officials said. They said Sameed Mahsud was also involved in an attack in which a senior military official Col Mujib Shahid lost his life.