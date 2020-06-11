close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
June 11, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif giving ‘senseless’ statements: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

June 11, 2020

LAHORE: Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said 'senseless' statements of Shahbaz Sharif have become a practical embodiment of drawing room politics. Responding to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) President Shahbaz Sharif's statement regarding the repatriation of Pakistanis abroad, the minister said that Shahbaz's criticism in the presence of facts on the government is like shooting an arrow in the air, adding that the government is utilising all the resources to bring back Pakistanis from abroad.

