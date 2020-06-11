Shahbaz Sharif giving ‘senseless’ statements: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said 'senseless' statements of Shahbaz Sharif have become a practical embodiment of drawing room politics. Responding to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) President Shahbaz Sharif's statement regarding the repatriation of Pakistanis abroad, the minister said that Shahbaz's criticism in the presence of facts on the government is like shooting an arrow in the air, adding that the government is utilising all the resources to bring back Pakistanis from abroad.