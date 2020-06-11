H-8/4 college professor retires

Islamabad: Associate Professor Mian Amjad Ali of the Department of Economics, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

He joined the federal education department on January 10, 1988, and rendered academic services for over 32 years in various colleges of Islamabad.

The staff members of the federal government's college teachers commended the services of the professor to the cause of modern education.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reference on his retirement couldn't be arranged.

It will be held after the return of normalcy in the country.

The Federal Government College Teachers Association extended best wishes to Mian Amjad Ali after the successful completion of his job term.