Protests for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continue

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protest of workers of Jang and Geo Group, representatives of civil society, lawyers and political parties’ workers against the illegal arrest of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued for the 89th consecutive day on Wednesday.

A day earlier, addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Rawalpindi, speakers called for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release and said the purpose of his arrest was to put the media in chains by using the NAB.

In Lahore’s protest, journalists and employees of Jang-Geo Group said the Supreme Court of Pakistan is constitutionally bound to take notice of restrictions being imposed on media.

In Karachi, the Jang-Geo Action Committee condemned the Jang Geo editor-in-chief’s incarceration and resolved to continue their protest until his release. The meeting discussed coordination with the Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore stations where journalist unions have been organising daily protests. The media workers also continued protest in Peshawar. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, the protesters demanded Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s immediate release and the withdrawal of cases against him. Criticising the government and NAB for implicating him in a 34-year old property case, they said the rulers should hold the corrupt accountable. Terming the arrest unjust, the speakers pointed out that the editor of the major media group was detained without completing the investigations process.

In Batkhela, journalist community and teachers of private educational institutions staged a protest against the government and the NAB outside the Malakand Press Club. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was implicated in a fabricated case. They were critical of the pressure tactics against the Jang Group to toe the line.