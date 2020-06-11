close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Gold prices remain unchanged

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates stood firm at Rs98,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price also remained unchanged at Rs84,019.

In the international market, bullion rates rose $11/ounce to $1,720/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs7,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

