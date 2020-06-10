Golf troubles

As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19, all the golf courses in the country were closed. Although the situation has not improved, the daily death rates have increased, the golf courses are being allowed to reopen. Some of the golf courses are still without the services of caddies and golf carts, this puts a greater strain on senior golfers, who have to carry the entire kits throughout the 18 or 9 holes play.

I honestly feel that the above restrictions are totally unnecessary considering the size / total area of any golf course. Also, this is one of the few sports where unlike hockey, football, wrestling etc, you do not come in contact with your opponent. Social distancing is so easy to maintain even with the presence of caddies on the field. Of course SOPs like wearing of face masks, hands and face washing must be carried out.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad